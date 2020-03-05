fbpx
Second Circuit – Immigration appeals: Attipoe v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration appeals Deadlines – Equitable tolling – Claim-processing rule Attipoe v. Barr 18-204 Pooler, Lohier, and Carney Background: The petitioner appealed from a decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals that refused to accept the petitioner’s untimely appeal of an immigration judge’s order of removal. Ruling: The Second Circuit granted the petition. The ...

