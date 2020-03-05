fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Ineffective assistance of counsel: United States v. Wright

Second Circuit – Ineffective assistance of counsel: United States v. Wright

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Ineffective assistance of counsel Untimely appeal – Habeas relief United States v. Wright 17-2715-cr Judges Livingston, Carney, and Ramos Background: The defendant filed a notice of appeal more than three years after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison on two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. He argues ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo