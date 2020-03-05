fbpx
Home / News / U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Telesca dies at 90

U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Telesca dies at 90

By: Bennett Loudon March 5, 2020 0

U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Telesca, who announced he was planning to retire in May, after 38 years on the federal bench, died Thursday. He was 90. “Today the world lost a champion for justice,” Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. wrote in a statement. Judge Telesca “understood that the courts were a ...

