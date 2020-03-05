fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ward Greenberg names diversity scholar

Ward Greenberg names diversity scholar

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2020 0

Esther Kang, a first-year student at the University of Iowa College of Law, has been selected as a diversity scholar by for the Rochester office of Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP. The Diversity Scholar Program offers first-year law students the opportunity to participate in a 10-week paid summer appointment. In addition to performing meaningful work ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo