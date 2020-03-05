fbpx
Home / Expert Opinion / White Collar Corner: Department of Justice uses Travel Act to prosecute health care fraud

White Collar Corner: Department of Justice uses Travel Act to prosecute health care fraud

By: Special to The Daily Record Alan J. Bozer and Joshua Glasgow March 5, 2020 0

In April 2019, a federal jury found seven defendants associated with the Forest Park Medical Center (FPMC) in Dallas guilty on charges of conspiring to pay or receive health care bribes. The defendants in United States v. Beauchamp were convicted of collecting over $200 million dollars in a kickback scheme under which doctors were paid ...

