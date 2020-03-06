fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-Indiana police officer justified in black man’s killing

Ex-Indiana police officer justified in black man’s killing

By: The Associated Press March 6, 2020 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A special prosecutor announced Friday that a white former South Bend police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of an African American man last summer and that he won't be charged in the killing that roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign. Special prosecutor Ric Hertel  was appointed to lead an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo