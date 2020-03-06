Feds say Moses siphoned nonprofit money for cruise, guns and Knicks tickets

fbpx
By: Kevin Oklobzija March 6, 2020 0

Federal authorities say the former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority used funds meant for a neighborhood nonprofit organization to take a cruise, buy guns and purchase tickets to a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The allegations are contained in a third superseding indictment against George H. Moses that was announced late Thursday ...

