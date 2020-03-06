fbpx
Fourth Department – Venue: Zelazny Family Enterprises v. Town of Shelby

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Venue Actions against a town – Proper county – Statutory construction Zelazny Family Enterprises v. Town of Shelby CA 19-00028 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: At issue on appeal is the interplay between three statutory provisions concerning venue, such as CPLR 504(2), CPLR 506 (b), and Town Law 66(1), ...

