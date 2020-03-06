fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Gain technology competence: Attend a legal technology conference

Legal Loop: Gain technology competence: Attend a legal technology conference

By: Nicole Black March 6, 2020 0

If you read my column regularly, you’re no doubt familiar with my repeated mantra: lawyers need to maintain technology competence. Not only is it an ethical obligation in 38 states and counting, it’s simply common sense. We live in a world where technology has impacted nearly all aspects of our lives. Practicing law like it’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo