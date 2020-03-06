fbpx
NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Mediator: Opinion 1178

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Mediator: Opinion 1178

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2020 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Mediator Individual meetings with divorcing parties – Flat rate fee Ethics Opinion 1178 Background: The inquiring attorney intends to become a mediator and plans to focus on mediating cases involving parties who would otherwise seek a contested divorce. He anticipates that the parties may find that meeting individually to discuss ...

