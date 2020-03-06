fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Time management is first step to marketing

Time management is first step to marketing

‘If it’s not on the calendar it doesn’t get done’

By: Bennett Loudon March 6, 2020 0

The real trick to successful marketing for a solo or small law practice is finding the time to actually do marketing. Allison C. Shields, an attorney and owner of Legal Ease Consulting Inc., said the first step in helping many clients with marketing is to address time management issues. Shields, who delivered the keynote address Friday morning ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo