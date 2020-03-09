fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court calendars for March 10, 2020

Court calendars for March 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—South Wedge Holdings LLC v Cynthia Kinard, 77 Bock St. — Harvey S Bunis 2—Lue Terry Stith-Grannum v Nevia McKee, 448 Columbia Ave. — Craig D Carson 3—Lue Terry Stith-Grannum v Lucasta Beans, 154 Warwick Ave. — Craig D Carson 4—MCJ Acquisitions LLC v Tanya L Bailey-Roberts, 324 Mt. Hope Ave. — Richard ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo