Home / News / Court of Claims case dismissed

Court of Claims case dismissed

Exonerated murder defendant had 13 alibi witnesses

By: Bennett Loudon March 9, 2020 0

A New York State Court of Claims judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a man who was seeking damages after being wrongly accused of murder. Richard Rosario filed claims of unjust conviction and imprisonment in October 2017 for a 1998 second-degree murder conviction for which he was sentenced to 25 years to life. In 2016, the ...

