fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded February 21, 2020

Deeds Recorded February 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded February 21, 2020              45 14420 COBRA VENTURES LLC to CLARK RIDGE HILL LLC Property Address: 10 BERRY GROVE LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12313 Page: 0500 Tax Account: 069.02-1-43 Full Sale Price: $14,250.00 COBRA VENTURES LLC to CLARK RIDGE HILL LLC Property Address: 11 BERRY GROVE LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12313 Page: 0503 Tax Account: 069.02-1-66 Full Sale Price: $15,750.00 CRESPO, DAVID et ano to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo