Judgments Recorded November 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 22, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AET RAIL GROUP LLC et ano 1 LIVINGSTON STREET, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA N.A Attorney: SELIP STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $11,305.79 AMERICAN SITE DEVELOPERS LLC PO BOX 87 417 SOUTH UNION STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $60,000.00 BARTON, SERGIO 59 ERNST STREET 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ...

