Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces the addition of Brianna Carroll as an associate in the firm’s self-insured and insurance defense litigation group. Her practice includes all aspects of the litigation process including discovery, motion practice, trial and appeals support. Prior to attending law school at Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law, she graduated from Roanoke College with bachelor’s degree in history.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google