Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 11, 2020

Court Calendars for March 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Plymouth Gardens Inc. v Rita Mclean, 1400 S Plymouth Ave. – Barclay Damon 2—The University of Rochester v Caniya James, 633 Richardson Road – Barclay Damon 3—Tryon Park Apartments Inc. v Deyanita Cheek, 100 Coleridge Road – Barclay Damon 4—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Zedesja Portee, 50 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 5—Tri Veterans ...

