Karl Daniel | Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP

Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces the addition of Karl Daniel as an associate. He is active within all of the firm’s practice areas, most commonly handling matters involving self-insured and insurance defense litigation. Prior to joining KSLN, he gained considerable experience in all areas of civil litigation while working as a law clerk in the Miami, Fla. area.

Daniel attended Canisius College and earned a bachelor’s degree in history and he earned his Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law.