fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit seeks $1M+ for water damage

Lawsuit seeks $1M+ for water damage

Leak went unnoticed for three days

By: Bennett Loudon March 10, 2020 0

A large manufacturing firm that once operated in Gates is suing their property management company for more than $1 million after a water leak went unnoticed for three days. Heidelberg Americas Inc., which was located at 2600 Manitou Road, in Gates, filed the complaint in state Supreme Court on Monday. The defendants in the case are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo