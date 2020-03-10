fbpx
Self-help guru requests new trial in sex-trafficking case

By: The Associated Press March 10, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of a cult-like self-improvement group that attracted heiresses and Hollywood actresses is requesting a new trial in his sex-trafficking case. A jury convicted Keith Raniere in June on all counts of sex-trafficking and coercing women into sex. He and his lawyers filed a motion Monday in Brooklyn federal court for ...

