Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 12, 2020

Court Calendars for March 12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Lambert Bay Associates LTD v James Blackwell and Carrie Merriam, 62 Harris St. – Timothy L Alexson 2—Louis Ferrari v Anthony White and Christopher White, 25 Steel St. – Timothy L Alexson 3—Wily Holdings LLC v Shakima James, 69 Bloomfield Place – Erin M Elsner 4—631 Monroe Avenue LLC v Devon Richardson and ...

