Liens Filed Recorded December 3, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded December 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded December 3, 2019 LIEN RELEASE ASHFORD, MICHELE Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 137 STAUB ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 ASHFORD, MICHELE A Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 137 STRAUB ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 GUILDS, NICOLE Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 73 LIANNE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 137 STRAUB ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 LIEN SATISFIED WEBSTER, GERALD P Favor: RAPID DRY INC 1490 HILTON PARMA CORNERS ROAD, SPENCERPORT ...

