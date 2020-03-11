fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Contingency fees: Opinion 1181

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Contingency fees: Opinion 1181

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Contingency fees Disbursements – Interest on reimbursement Ethics Opinion 1181 Background: The inquiring attorney’s practice includes matters done on a contingency fee basis. Some recent changes in contingency fee cases have sowed some confusion about prior opinions on a lawyer’s ability to charge interest on disbursements. This is due to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo