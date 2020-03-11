fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded December 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 30, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC CITIBANK NA Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC COLEGROVE, ELIZABETH A Appoints: COLEGROVE, KEITH HUGE, SUSAN D Appoints: HUGE, PHILIP M ORTIZ, TENIKA DAPONTE Appoints: ORTIZ, ANDY PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC US BANK TRUST NA Appoints: GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MERIDIAN ...

