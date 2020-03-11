fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded December 31, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 31, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAGUMA, HEIDI Appoints: BAGUMA, DAVID GATTO, ANGELA Appoints: GATTO, NICHOLAS S LOHR, MILDRED Y Appoints: KELLY, NORMA L ORTIZ, TENIKA DAPONTE Appoints: ORTIZ, ANDY TYLER, LARRY W Appoints: DEBOERDERE, GREGORY US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo