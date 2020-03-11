fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded January 2, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 2, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY STASCZAK, MARION I Appoints: FOLTS, ROBIN L UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINSTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION WOEDY, GERALDINE M Appoints: GOODELL, KAREN A ZHENG, XIUJUN Appoints: LAMB, KIRSTEN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo