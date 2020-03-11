fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded January 3, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 3, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ERCOLANO, ANTOINETTE Appoints: ERCOLANO, DANIEL A GRAVITZ, JENNIFER L Appoints: LEMCKE, DONNA M HALLER, ROSEMARY E Appoints: HALLER, DAVID J KUH, LOIS Appoints: SCHLUTER, DEBORAH ANN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo