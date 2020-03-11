fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – ERISA: The National Retirement Fund, et al. v. Metz Culinary Management Inc.

Second Circuit – ERISA: The National Retirement Fund, et al. v. Metz Culinary Management Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Interest rate assumptions – Withdrawal liability The National Retirement Fund, et al. v. Metz Culinary Management Inc. 17-1211-cv Judges Winter, Livingston, and Chin Background: At issue is an arbitration award. It held that interest rate assumptions for purposes of withdrawal from a multiemployer pension plan liability are those in effect on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo