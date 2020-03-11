fbpx
Suit filed over Sandy Hook-inspired law limiting gun rounds

Suit filed over Sandy Hook-inspired law limiting gun rounds

By: The Associated Press DAVE COLLINS March 11, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights supporters are suing Connecticut officials over part of a 2013 state gun control law passed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, saying it unconstitutionally bans people from loading more than 10 rounds of ammunition into their firearms. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court cites the Second Amendment ...

