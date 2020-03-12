fbpx
Court Calendars for March 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Henry Weber v Mackenzie Lee Zajac, 368 Alexander St. – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Radnage Property LLC v Michelle Halling, 396 Magnolia St. – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Taaryl A Taylor and Austin J Taylor v Thomas Pearson, 293 Rosewood Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Equity Trust Custodian v Lisa Parish, ...

