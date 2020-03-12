fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded January 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 6, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE 1400 PORTLAND AVENUE ASSOCIATES 1400 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - BOSCO, J ROBERT & BRANCH, GEORGE L 905 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - & C/O WOODS OVIATT 700 CROSSROADS BUILDING, ROCHESTER NY 14614 - - AT HOME WITH ANITA 345 MONROE STREET, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 MONROE I|JUANITA|M|SINISGALLI| ERICAS POOLE OF ...

