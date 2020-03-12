fbpx
Evidence suppressed in weapon case

Police had no basis to stop vehicle

By: Bennett Loudon March 12, 2020 0

A state Supreme Court justice has suppressed evidence and statements in a weapon case because the arresting officer did not have a proper basis to stop a car in which the defendant was riding. “As the seizure of the vehicle in which defendant was a passenger was not based on reasonable suspicion, the gun found in ...

