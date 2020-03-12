fbpx
Federal courthouses impose restrictions on visitors

Federal courthouses impose restrictions on visitors

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

Federal court officials have announced visitor restrictions at all courthouses in the Western District of New York because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus. The Centers for Disease Control has advised people to take precautions considering the COVID-19 virus outbreak and noted that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this ...

