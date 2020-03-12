fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 10, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARBORE, JENNIFER J 1160 CHANNING WOODS DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $19,198.73 BAILEY, WILLIAM H. III 22 BARRINGER DRIVE, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $7,312.59 BURKE, DAVID M 391 BOUCKHART AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A. Amount: $7,594.94 CROOKS, MICHAEL 567 SALMON CREEK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: $11,154.74 EMRES NEW YORK, LLC ...

