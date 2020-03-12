fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 4, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 4, 2019   JACKSON, GEORGE M 210 WEST MAIN STREET, GATES NY 14614 Favor: BRADY, CHARLES Amount: $157.50 JALLOH, BRIMA 45 MOHAWK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 JEWELZ, BLACK E 10 RESOLUTE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.00 JOHNSON, FRANCESCA L 46 FARBRIDGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 JOHNSON, JAMAL J 108 DODGE STREET APARTMENT A, ROCHESTER NY ...

