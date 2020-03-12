fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 5, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BOWMAN, OSCAR W DBA OB GENERAL CONTRACTOR 1 EAST MAIN STREET SUITE 310, GATES NY 14614 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $47,000.00 DAEDALUS CRAFTS INC DBA SIVAK SOLUTION 1571 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $42,500.00 FALLON, ANDREW 620 ZACHARY WAY, WEBSTER NY ...

