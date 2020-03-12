fbpx
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded December 6, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 6, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CALABRIA, FRANK T DBA LAKEVIEW DEVELOPMENT 15 CORRIGAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ROCHESTER GAS & ELECTRIC CORPORATION Amount: $4,370.82 REED, JEAN 4742 WEST RIDGE ROAD LOT B23, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: $4,822.22 ROCHESTER ENDOVASCULAR, PLLC et ano 38 ADAMS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ANSELM-COOKE, TANJA L Amount: $62,089.46 TOWNSEND, SYDNEY 6 ALONZO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: CORNERSTONE ...

