Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded December 8, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 8, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JEFFRIES, SARAH 43 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: $1,295.05

