Judgments Recorded December 9, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 9, 2019

March 12, 2020

Judgments Recorded December 9, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FELERSKI, CAROLINE S 3685 COUNTY LINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA N.A Amount: $3,588.36 GARNAR-ALLSOPP, DAVID J 118 CURTICE PARK, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: TD BANK USA, N.A. Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $11,771.74 GIANFORTI, KARA M 146 DEWBERRY DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $15,944.08 GORDON, ANTHONY 185 NORMANDY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY ...

