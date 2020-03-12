fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester Drug Co-Operative files chapter 11 bankruptcy

Rochester Drug Co-Operative files chapter 11 bankruptcy

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

Rochester Drug Co-operative Inc. (RDC) has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy relief. The company will be able to continue to conduct business while seeking a buyer, according to a news release from the company. RDC was major player in the nationwide opioid crisis. The firm admitted in April that its lack of supervision and oversight in the distribution ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo