fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Isett v. Aetna Life Insurance Co.

Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Isett v. Aetna Life Insurance Co.

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Labor Standards Act Professional exception – Advanced knowledge test – Primary duty test Isett v. Aetna Life Insurance Co. 18-3271-cv Judges Cabranes, Raggi, and Korman Background: The plaintiff appealed from an award following summary judgment in favor of her employer. At issue is whether the plaintiff, a registered nurse who does ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo