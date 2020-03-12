fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. Soccer argues USWNT players trail male counterparts in ‘skill’ and ‘responsibility’

U.S. Soccer argues USWNT players trail male counterparts in ‘skill’ and ‘responsibility’

By: The Washington Post JACOB BOGAGE March 12, 2020 0

The U.S. Soccer Federation, fighting to convince a judge to dismiss the gender discrimination lawsuit brought by members of the 2019 women's World Cup team, claimed in new legal filings this week that men's national team players possess more "skill" and "responsibility" than their female counterparts. Thirty-eight members of the women's national team sued the federation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo