City attorney apologizes for behavior during trial

City attorney apologizes for behavior during trial

Defense is asking federal judge for sanctions

By: Bennett Loudon March 13, 2020 0

Rochester municipal attorney Spencer Ash has apologized for his actions during the trial of police officers accused of using excessive force against a wheelchair-bound man. Tucked into an eight-page response to a defense motion asking a federal judge to reconsider the jury verdict and impose sanctions, Ash wrote: “As an initial matter I want to sincerely ...

