Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 16, 2020

Court Calendars for March 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Paul Le Roc 3 LLC v Les Varin, 1065 Joseph Ave. – Timothy L Alexson 2—Paul Le Roc 4 LLC v Charlotte Langley, 32 Vose St. – Timothy L Alexson 3—Paul Le Roc 4 LLC v Shalamar Owens, 4 Bremen St. – Timothy L Alexson 4—William Pape v Thomas Sawyer and Evelyn Sawyer, ...

