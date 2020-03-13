fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded February 28, 2020

Deeds Recorded February 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded February 28, 2020              88 14420 KAYS, BARBARA A to ANDERSON, MICHAEL et ano Property Address: 42 CHAPPELL STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12316 Page: 0322 Tax Account: 068.75-1-23 Full Sale Price: $112,100.00 LETTA, JOHN SR to BRUGNO, GARY RICHARD et al Property Address: DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12316 Page: 0395 Tax Account: 039.02-1-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 DAVIS, JOAN G to NEWMAN, LARRY A ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo