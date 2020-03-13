fbpx
Fourth Department – Cross-examination: People v. Bailey

Fourth Department – Cross-examination: People v. Bailey

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Cross-examination Truthful reputation – Extrinsic evidence – Collateral matters People v. Bailey KA 17-01127 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal sexual act and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.  Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the ...

