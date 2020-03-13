fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge: Woman defamed Steve Wynn with police report of rape

Judge: Woman defamed Steve Wynn with police report of rape

By: The Associated Press KEN RITTER March 13, 2020 0

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge has ruled a woman defamed former casino mogul Steve Wynn when she reported to Las Vegas police in 2018 that Wynn raped her in Chicago in the early 1970s and that she gave birth to his daughter in a gas station restroom. Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel, who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo