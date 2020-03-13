fbpx
Home / News / Lawsuits by lenders allege Masaschi, associates owe $30 million

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 13, 2020 0

Two more private lenders have filed suit against developer Tom Masaschi, his partner in DHD Ventures and the various limited liability companies they created when they financed a host of local and out-of-state projects. The latest suits — coupled with the 15 filed by affiliates of Monroe Capital, LLC, between Dec. 12 and March 3, as well ...

