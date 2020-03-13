fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded December 10, 2019

March 13, 2020

Liens Filed Recorded December 10, 2019 LIEN RELEASE SOWINSKI, SYLVESTER Favor: MONROE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES 10 CEDAR STREET, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 LIEN SATISFIED SOUTH WEDGE 1 LLC Favor: BILLS CARPET & FURNITURE CENTER 38 VALLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MECHANICS LIEN 17 E MAIN NY LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: $2,236.33 17-21 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY DEWEY ROCHESTER LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: $53,945.33 2167-2169 CLIFFFORD ...

