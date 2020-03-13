fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded February 28, 2020

Mortgages Recorded February 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded February 28, 2020              97 NOT PROVIDED DURAND SENIOR APARTMENTS LP & DURAND SENIOR APARTMENTS LP Property Address: 4225 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: HOUSING TRUST FUND PROGRAM RURAL AND URBAN COMMUNITY INVESTMENT FUND Amount: $3,136,440.00 14420 ANDERSON, MICHAEL & ANDERSON, STACIE Property Address: 42 CHAPPELL STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: OTTLEY, PATRICIA A HIZA Amount: $107,000.00 SIPP, JOHN P & SIPP, KIMBERLY A Property Address: 185 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo